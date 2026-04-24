Startup founders discuss why intellectual property rights can make or break sports innovation

“Many early-stage startups have the problem of having a very little fund so they usually compare between investing in growth and investing in IPs. I feel that you must invest in IP because, if you invest in growth and don't have an IP, it will be a problem,” said Goliya.

A number of startup founders came together at the Pune-based Venture Center on Thursday to shed light on an issue that is rarely discussed – the importance of intellectual property in the life cycle of an innovative sports product.

The event, organised by Venture Center, an incubator for tech-based startups, and TechEx.in, a technology transfer hub operated by Venture Center, is a part of the countdown to the World Intellectual Property Day, which falls on April 26 and, this year, is themed, “IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate”.

“Did you know that the name Roger Federer is protected as a trademark? Or that the famous lightning bolt of Usain Bolt is actually a protected trademark? People cannot use it without his permission,” said Dr V Premnath, Founding Director of Venture Centre and the moderator of the panel discussion. He went on to explain that, IP comes into play in sports in many dimensions, from patents on designs or trademarks on software or copyrights. The panel was an eye-opener in many ways.