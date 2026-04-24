Startup founders discuss why intellectual property rights can make or break sports innovation

The gathering left the packed hall with some lasting advice from their own journey. “If you have any idea try to make it market ready within one year”.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneApr 24, 2026 01:26 AM IST
intellectual property rights, sports innovation, Startup founders, Pune-based Venture Center, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs“Many early-stage startups have the problem of having a very little fund so they usually compare between investing in growth and investing in IPs. I feel that you must invest in IP because, if you invest in growth and don't have an IP, it will be a problem,” said Goliya.
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A number of startup founders came together at the Pune-based Venture Center on Thursday to shed light on an issue that is rarely discussed – the importance of intellectual property in the life cycle of an innovative sports product.

The event, organised by Venture Center, an incubator for tech-based startups, and TechEx.in, a technology transfer hub operated by Venture Center, is a part of the countdown to the World Intellectual Property Day, which falls on April 26 and, this year, is themed, “IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate”.

“Did you know that the name Roger Federer is protected as a trademark? Or that the famous lightning bolt of Usain Bolt is actually a protected trademark? People cannot use it without his permission,” said Dr V Premnath, Founding Director of Venture Centre and the moderator of the panel discussion. He went on to explain that, IP comes into play in sports in many dimensions, from patents on designs or trademarks on software or copyrights. The panel was an eye-opener in many ways.

Dr. Avijan Sinha, a senior consultant physiotherapist and healthcare entrepreneur, currently serving as In-Charge at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Center, Pune, shed light on “Why should we get an IP?” One of the reasons is that it protects a startup from being swallowed by larger companies that have more resources. Divyakshi Kaushik, Founder of Anatomech, which is developing smart wearables, spoke of it being very vital that “we have protection on our technology”.

As other participants, among them Hardik Agarwal, a design-driven entrepreneur and the Founder and CEO of Blok n Roll, an innovative board game focused on strategy, cognitive development; Yash Goliya, a founder and engineer working at the intersection of wearable technology and printed electronics, and Piyush Joshi , Co-Founder at Orthocrafts Innovations, who started his journey with developing spinal implants, spoke, one understood the rough paths of IP, from names that might sound phonetically similar to that of another company, to how having a patent raises the confidence of a startup in a market.

The gathering left the packed hall with some lasting advice from their own journey. “If you have any idea try to make it market ready within one year”. “Start generating revenue early even if it’s not a tech product. Just getting some money rolling will help you understand supply chain distribution, especially if you are a first time entrepreneur”. “Many early-stage startups have the problem of having a very little fund so they usually compare between investing in growth and investing in IPs. I feel that you must invest in IP because, if you invest in growth and don’t have an IP, it will be a problem,” said Goliya.

 

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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