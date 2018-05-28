Started by UdChalo: Air ticket booking counter inaugurated at Army canteen

The extension counter would benefit approximately 5,000 military personnel and their dependents. The extension counter would benefit approximately 5,000 military personnel and their dependents.

AN air ticket booking counter was inaugurated at the canteen of the Indian Army’s Dakshin Maharashtra Sub Area (DMSA) in Pune on Saturday. The counter has been started by UdChalo, a city-based air ticket booking platform catering to the personnel from the Indian Armed Forces and their dependents.

This is the third such booking counter of UdChalo in Pune after the first two in Southern Command Canteen and College of Military Engineering.

The counter was inaugurated by Major General Prithi Singh, the General Officer Commanding of the DMSA in an opening ceremony held on Saturday. The event was attended by representatives and airline partners of UdChalo as well as officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks and Ex-Servicemen from Indian Armed Forces.

The counter would provide a one-stop solution to all military personnel planning to undertake air journey, besides providing employment opportunity to ex-servicemen and dependents. The extension counter would benefit approximately 5,000 military personnel and their dependents residing in the general area of Pune Cantonment.

UdChalo was founded by a group of alumni of the Army Institute of Technology and mostly employs ex-servicemen and veer naris at their booking counters across the country.

