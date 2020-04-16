Start work under MGNREGS to provide financial support to local, migrant workers: Pune ZP to gram panchayats

According to the order, it has almost been a month since the movement controls were brought in the district and this has affected daily wage workers and their sustenance. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) According to the order, it has almost been a month since the movement controls were brought in the district and this has affected daily wage workers and their sustenance. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

PUNE ZILLA Parishad has asked gram panchayats in the district to start work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) so as to provide financial support to local as well as migrant workers. The work assignments, however, have to be given out by following social distancing norms. The works allotted, thus, should be those that can be done individually or by following social distancing, stated an order issued by Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Pune ZP.

According to the order, it has almost been a month since the movement controls were brought in the district and this has affected daily wage workers and their sustenance. Considering this, Pune ZP has asked local officials at gram panchayats to conduct a survey of labourers present in respective jurisdictions, who are ready to work under MGNREGS and have a job card. Following this, three to five works are to be identified under the prescribed format and when workers approach, they should be assigned these works.

“Considering the present situation, a concession should be made to workers from other areas and don’t belong to the village concerned. In case of such labourers, if they hold a job card from some other area, it should be accepted and work should be allotted. The works under MNREGS have to commence immediately and failure may result in payment of unemployment allowance for which local sarpanch, gram sevak and computer operator will be held responsible,” Prasad said.

There are 20 shelter homes in rural parts of Pune district, where around 1,500 migrant workers are stationed.

