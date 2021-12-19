Start-up offering to predict crop yield aims to enrol 25,000 farmers

RMSI CROPALYTICS, a deep tech company in the space of satellite imagery and analysis, aims to enrol 25,000 farmers with its basket of offerings aimed at accurate crop yield, disease and pest prevention.

Roli Jindal, co-founder of the company, speaking to The Indian Express, said this would be possible given their technology which uses freely available imagery which would make their services affordable.

Satellite imagery provides an important tool for analysts to pre-determine crop yield, crop conditions as well as forewarn about disease and pest attacks. Normally, the cost of such services is high, given the premium one has to pay for the images themselves. Such services are used mostly by government agencies, trading houses, commodity traders, insurance companies etc. For individual farmers or Farmer Producer Companies, such services, although valuable, can be beyond their budget.

Jindal said usage of freely available imagery would allow them to bring their services to farmers and FPCs. “Such images can be used for analysis also,” she said. The company has developed solutions in various countries which would allow development of farmer support system. The company’s integrated web and mobile app platform allows two-way communications with farmers. One of the advantages of this system is that it cuts the lag in communication between farmers and extension and field teams.

The platform allows the geolocation of the farmer’s plot to be picked up and become visible on the dashboard of the company. Information can be collected from this field and then be traced back to the same location. Customisation of the information is possible depending on the requirement. “We have devised a system which allows stakeholders to send information and advisories to the farmers,” said JIndal. Thus, based on trigger point, which are linked with weather-based events, farmers can be advised on usage of inputs etc. Jindal said their application allows farmers to send photographs of pest/diseases which they notice on their plots.