Start-up incubated by IISER Pune aims to become one-stop science platform

A START-UP aimed at becoming a platform to learn about the latest science and technology-related discoveries, developments and newer and emerging areas of research has been incubated at the Atal Incubation Centre of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune.

Named S & T Digital, the start-up aims to become a parallel learning platform where the who’s who in the field of science will interact and share latest developments from across streams through short-term certificate courses, seminars, conferences and other activities.

“It will be a platform to learn everything about science and happenings from prominent scientists. It will serve as a parallel learning space for students and professionals, who wish to upskill themselves outside their area of expertise,” said Satishchandra Ogale, co-founder of the startup and emeritus professor at IISER, Pune.

The start-up team has members from Savitribai Phule Pune University who will together spearhead a number of outreach and science popularisation activities. The main events of the start-up include five conferences planned in 2022. Two conferences on battery science and technology and higher education, research and innovation will be formally announced on the occasion of the startup’s website launch, scheduled on February 28.