Start-up employees donate 1 month’s salaries to provide food to migrants, labourers

Over 100 employees of Pune-based Repos Energy, a door-to-door diesel delivery start-up, have donated their salaries and are working with NGOs and the government to reach out to the needy in the wake of COVID-19.

The start-up was founded by Chetan Walunj and Aditi Bhosale Walunj about three years ago in Bhosalenagar. It has started a campaign, ‘Lend a Hand’, wherein employees are donating their entire month’s salary to labourers and migrants.

“We have managed to collect Rs. 7 lakh from the employees, and the company has contributed Rs. 2 lakh…We have supported over 900 families in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area by providing them with food for the next 21 days,” Chetan said.

“All permission from the police have been taken, and about ten volunteers are physically going to places suggested by the NGOs and the government to support the needy,” said Aditi, co-founder of the start-up.

