Pune’s excellence in research reflected in global top 2% list, with 92 scientists

The scientists are affiliated with institutions across the city, including Savitribai Phule Pune University, Symbiosis International University and CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory. (Express photo)

As many as 92 scientists affiliated with Pune-based institutions feature in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier list of the world’s top 2% scientists, with researchers from fields ranging from astronomy and physics to medicine, engineering, climate science and biotechnology.

The ranking, based on the Stanford-Elsevier global database of scientific researchers, uses citation-based indicators and a composite citation score. The 2026 single-year list reflects researchers’ scientific impact based on their research and citations during 2025.

The scientists are affiliated with institutions across the city, including Savitribai Phule Pune University (18), Symbiosis International University (23), CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (9), Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (7), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune (5), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (4), Bharati Vidyapeeth (6) and Dr D Y Patil institutions (8).