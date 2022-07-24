Staff of 900 schools participate in Pune police’s sensitisation workshop on child sexual abuse

Principals, teachers, non-teaching staff and management committee members of around 900 schools from Pune and the surrounding areas attended a sensitisation workshop organised by the city police Saturday on topics such as sexual abuse of children, provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the concept of ‘good touch-bad touch’.

The online workshop was organised in association with the secondary school education department, Pune Zilla Parishad, secondary and higher secondary School principals’ association of Pune and NGO Salam Bombay Foundation. Joint commissioner of Pune police Sandeep Karnil, along with other senior officers and the in-charge inspectors of all the police stations in Pune, took part in it.

Police officials said that incidents in the recent past highlighted how each of the stakeholders, including the parents, school authorities, teachers, counsellors and the police have a crucial role to play in the wellbeing and safety of children. Officials said that the workshop underlined the importance of an environment of trust and sharing that needs to be created in this regard among all stakeholders and children.

The workshop comprised sessions on sexual abuse of school children, provisions of the Pocso Act, creating awareness on substances such as tobacco, alcohol and drugs, and providing safe transport arrangements for children.

The police have been conducting workshops for children focusing on the concept of ‘good touch-bad touch’ where they are sensitised about aspects pertaining to interpersonal behaviour, sexuality, gender issues and sexual abuse. The police take the help of behavioural experts, child psychologists and social workers for these activities.