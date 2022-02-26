‘Stable export policy needed, knee-jerk reactions bad for overseas market’

AT THE first meeting of all stakeholders for the state’s agriculture export plan, senior government officials stressed on a stable trade policy which would avoid knee-jerk reactions to exports. In reference to income tax raids on onion traders when onion prices rise, officers wondered why the social justice ministry officials don’t visit farmers when prices hit rock bottom.

On Friday, the state government launched its agricultural export policy in Pune. Principal secretary, cooperation and marketing, Anoop Kumar talked about his experience at the Dubai Trade Expo and said that while there is a demand for agri commodities from India, the country’s uncertain trade policies make it non-viable to deal with. Creation of a stable export market, he said, is difficult and unreliability of India is a major problem being faced by exporters to carve out a niche market for agri commodities in the international market. The programme was held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Onions was one of the commodities discussed, with Suraj Mandre, district collector, Nashik, mentioning how between December 2010 and 2020 the Minimum Export Price (MEP) was imposed 34 times and exports banned four times. Another senior officer said when prices rise, officers from the ministry of food and consumer affairs call them up to take steps to cool down prices.