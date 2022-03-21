St Mira’s College holds third edition of TEDx

St Mira’s College for Girls hosted the 3rd edition of TEDx with a bang after a long hiatus of Covid break, recently.

A big turnout of participants was seen and the theme was “Magic of Risks,” organised by Sarah Kinariwala and co-organised by Riddhi Wadhwani, mentored by Prof Abhradita Chatterjee Nahvi and supported by Principal Incharge Dr. Jaya Rajgopalan, CWE co-ordinator Dr Rama Venkatachalam and Team CWE.

The audience was filled with representatives of local businesses, NGOs, educational institutions, as well as artists, musicians and students from local high schools and colleges.

The speakers comprised Tejas Patil, Tejas Shyam, Renil Abraham and Neha Sahaya, Neha Panchamia and Sathya Natrajan among others. The event also witnessed some mesmerising performances by Atharva Bhome and Shrey Kapadia and the gorgeous Odissi dance by Aparna Gandhi.