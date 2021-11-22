SSPU’s non teaching staff hold protest over Seventh Pay Commission

Routine work got severely hampered at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Monday due to the one-day strike called by the non-teaching staff to press for their various demands, including implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The non-teaching staff across the state, under the Maharashtra State College and Universities Employees Joint Action Committee, has been on strike since last month demanding the five-day working week, arrears in salary, and benefit of the seventh pay commission, promised career progression scheme amongst other things.

According to the striking workers, arrears of more than 58 months are pending, several posts are vacant and no procedure for recruitment has been initiated. Employees claim they are overworked and are demanding better working conditions including a five-day week amongst other things.