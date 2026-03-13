Police say scammer edited file on Telegram after exam, SSC paper not leaked

A scammer used the edit option on Telegram to replace PDF files after the Mathematics Part-1 and Part-2 papers to make it seem like he had leaked the question papers before the beginning of the examination, police investigating the case in Pune said on March 13. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had earlier this week filed an FIR which said that the two question papers were leaked on Telegram days before the examination.

In a press brief shared with the media, DCP Krishikesh Rawale informed that an 18-year old accused Chaitanya Vinod Shende, on questioning, had revealed that once a PDF file is uploaded onto messaging platform Telegram, it can be replaced at any time. When a file is replaced, only the content changes while the original timestamp remains the same, accompanied only by an “Edited” remark, the note added.