Police say scammer edited file on Telegram after exam, SSC paper not leaked

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A scammer used the edit option on Telegram to replace PDF files after the Mathematics Part-1 and Part-2 papers to make it seem like he had leaked the question papers before the beginning of the examination, police investigating the case in Pune said on March 13. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had earlier this week filed an FIR which said that the two question papers were leaked on Telegram days before the examination.
In a press brief shared with the media, DCP Krishikesh Rawale informed that an 18-year old accused Chaitanya Vinod Shende, on questioning, had revealed that once a PDF file is uploaded onto messaging platform Telegram, it can be replaced at any time. When a file is replaced, only the content changes while the original timestamp remains the same, accompanied only by an “Edited” remark, the note added.
Rawale informed that the accused would upload a password-protected PDF file one day prior to the scheduled examination, and then would post messages on the Telegram group claiming he could provide the exam paper for ₹600. After receiving money from the victims, he would block them. At the conclusion of the day’s examination, he would obtain the real question paper and replace the previously uploaded PDF to make it seem like he had shared it before the examination.
“By utilising this “Replace” feature, the accused created a false chronological record to make it appear as though he had possession of the leaked paper before the exam started, thereby deceiving others into believing his claims were legitimate,” said the press brief.
The FIR was filed on March 9 against a Telegram group called ‘Maharashtraleakers’ under The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982, sections 72 and 66 of Information Technology Act, and sections 3(5) and 223 on the BNS.
The Mathematics Part-1 paper was conducted on March 6 while the Part-2 paper was conducted on March 9. The FIR said that the Part-1 paper was shared on the Telegram group on March 5, while the Part-2 paper was shared on March 6. However, the police investigation has now revealed that this was a result of clever tactics by the scammer.