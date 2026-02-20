SSC exam conducted under tent on roof of Beed school, action to be taken against center head

The tent had four divisions and accommodated 100 students, the area’s education extension officer informed Priyarani Patil, the Educational Officer (Secondary) at Beed Zila Parishad. (File photo)

An unusual case was recorded at Yashwant school in Kurla village, Beed district on the first day of Maharashtra’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations on February 20. Due to the lack of an adequate number of classrooms inside the school, the Marathi language paper was conducted under a tent constructed on the roof of the school building.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to a letter by Priyarani Patil, the Educational Officer (Secondary) at Beed Zila Parishad, the examination centre had a total of 293 students assigned for board examinations. 12 classrooms were required to seat these students but only eight classrooms were available at the centre.