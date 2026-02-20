SSC exam conducted under tent on roof of Beed school, action to be taken against center head

The head of the examination centre decided to construct a ‘mandap’ or a tent on the roof of the school building.

Written by: Soham Shah
Feb 20, 2026
SSC board exam 2026 Maharashtra, Beed Zila Parishad education officer letter, Yashwant School Kurla village exam centre,The tent had four divisions and accommodated 100 students, the area’s education extension officer informed Priyarani Patil, the Educational Officer (Secondary) at Beed Zila Parishad. (File photo)
An unusual case was recorded at Yashwant school in Kurla village, Beed district on the first day of Maharashtra’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations on February 20. Due to the lack of an adequate number of classrooms inside the school, the Marathi language paper was conducted under a tent constructed on the roof of the school building.

According to a letter by Priyarani Patil, the Educational Officer (Secondary) at Beed Zila Parishad, the examination centre had a total of 293 students assigned for board examinations. 12 classrooms were required to seat these students but only eight classrooms were available at the centre.

The head of the examination centre decided to construct a ‘mandap’ or a tent on the roof of the school building. The tent had four divisions and accommodated 100 students, the area’s education extension officer informed Patil.

The letter noted that four classrooms with CCTV cameras were available at G.P.K government school near the Yashwant School. Instead of conducting the examination at these available classrooms, the centre head ‘specially neglected’ this availability and caused inconvenience to the students.

The letter ordered that appropriate action be taken against the centre head and proper arrangements be made for the students to give their board exams.

Malpractice cases

On the first day of the SSC examination on February 20, as many as 11 malpractice cases were recorded in the state. 10 of these cases were in the Pune divisional board limits while only one case was in the Nagpur divisional board. No malpractice cases were recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, or Konkan divisions. All of the recorded cases were in the morning session during the Marathi language paper and no cases were recorded in the afternoon session during the French and German papers. No malpractice case was recorded in the HSC exam on Feb 20.

