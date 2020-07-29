SSC Class X results to be declared today

This year, 17,65,898 candidates registered for the exams, which took place from March 3 to 23. (Pexels/Representational image_ This year, 17,65,898 candidates registered for the exams, which took place from March 3 to 23. (Pexels/Representational image_

The results of Secondary School Certificate (Class X) examination will be announced on Wednesday at 1 pm by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Students can check subject-wise results after 1 pm on http://www.mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same. The other websites, where results will be declared, are http://www.sscresult.mkcl.org and http://www.maharashtraeducation.com.

This year, 17,65,898 candidates registered for the exams, which took place from March 3 to 23. Of them, 9,75,894 were boys and 7,89,898 girls. The last exam was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and marks will be calculated as per the average of other subjects.

From this year, students will be able to make applications for revaluation, photocopies of answer sheets, rechecking, and migration certificates from the next day of the declaration of results through http://www.verification.mh-ssc.ac.in.

For the first time, applications are being accepted online along with fee payment through debit/credit card/UPI/net banking, said board officials.

For revaluation, students have to send applications between July 30 and August 8, while for obtaining photocopies of answer sheets, they can apply from July 30 to August 18.

For rechecking, students have to first obtain the copy of answer sheet after making online application, self-attest the same, and upload it on the website within five days of receiving photocopies, after paying a fee for the same.

Students wishing to submit for rechecking can contact their respective divisional boards.

For students who have cleared the examination but want to appear for Class Improvement Scheme, two attempts will be available in subsequent exams.

