Monday, January 20, 2020

Maharashtra: SSC Applications for marks under arts quota to remain open till Feb 15

Students who have appeared for elementary and intermediate examinations can now submit their grades at the school till February 15.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: January 20, 2020 5:01:19 am
Last year, art examinations were conducted in November while usually they are scheduled in September.

Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the date for submitting applications seeking marks under arts quota for Class X students.

Students who have appeared for elementary and intermediate examinations can now submit their grades at the school till February 15. Thereafter, the school will have to submit the same to respective divisional office of the MSBSHSE on or before February 25. The board said the extended date will be final for students who will be taking the board examination scheduled in March this year.

In accordance to the grades – A, B or C scored in these drawing examinations — the board awards extra marks to students.

Last year, art examinations were conducted in November while usually they are scheduled in September. This year, MSBSHSE will conduct the SSC examination from March 3 to March 23.

