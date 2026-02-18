Shrinath Bhimale set to become PMC Standing Committee chairperson as BJP names him candidate

Senior BJP corporator Shrinath Bhimale is set to become the chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The ruling BJP, which holds a comfortable majority in the civic body, officially declared Bhimale as its candidate for the chairperson’s post Wednesday.

The 16-member committee was constituted last week, with seats distributed according to the strength of political parties in the house: BJP: 13; Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 2; Congress: 1 The election for the chairperson’s post is scheduled for February 24. Given the BJP’s overwhelming majority, Bhimale’s election is considered a formality.

The standing committee is responsible for making financial decisions for the civic body. The chairperson, whose term is for one year, is responsible for tabling the civic budget in the general body. The upcoming 2026-27 budget, currently being finalised by the civic administration, will soon be presented to the committee. The committee deliberates on tax proposals, municipal loans, and service fees. It also holds the power to approve funding for infrastructure and development projects across the city.