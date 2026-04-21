Ruling BJP leader threatens bureaucrat, PMC chief stands behind civic officer

The Pune Municipal Corporation standing chairperson and senior BJP leader Srinath Bhimale allegedly threatened a senior bureaucrat for not abiding to his diktat to accept the proposal of leasing hoardings in the city. However, the municipal chief stood by the civic officer while taking on the BJP leader.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had sought expression of interest to lease hoarding spaces to private agencies for longer periods of time. The bureaucrat suggested that a fresh proposal should be sought laying the condition of linking the GST paid for the advertisement fee to the civic body citing this would be in interest of the PMC in generating revenue while the earlier proposal would mainly benefit the hoarding owners. The standing committee chairperson insisted that the civic administration should follow what he says and not seek fresh proposals,” said a civic officer.

Bhimale allegedly threatened that he would not spare the bureaucrat if his diktat was not followed.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram reportedly objected to Bhimale for threatening the bureaucrat saying he stands by the civic officer for taking decisions in interest of the civic body.

“The civic chief said the administration is in favour of leasing out places for hoardings but wants to ensure that it is more beneficial to PMC than private companies taking it on lease. Thus, there was a need to seek fresh proposals while following best practices adopted in other cities for leasing of hoarding places,” said a civic officer present during the conversation between municipal chief and Bhimale.

Bhimale said the ruling party will take on the civic administration head from here onwards, to which the municipal chief said the civic administration will only do that which is in the interest of the civic body and the chairperson can take whatever action they want against civic administration.

When contacted Bhimale said, “There was nothing of the sort that happened between him and bureaucracy as being talked about. I had discussion on four proposals but there was no heated argument between us.”

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Meanwhile, Ram in the general body meeting opposed BJP corporator Prithviraj Sutar demand to dissolve the Revenue Committee as it was delaying implementation of civic work. Sutar was supported by corporators of other political parties.

Ram said that the Revenue committee is an administrative arrangement to take review of ongoing civic work and prioritise the proposed work based on the financial situation of the civic body. “It is the power of the municipal commissioner to review and plan the works based on finances available, ” he said.