Two doses of Sputnik V show strong protection against Omicron variant: Study

Two doses of Sputnik V vaccine provide more than twice higher geometric mean titers (GMT) of virus-neutralising antibodies to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 than two doses of Pfizer vaccine, according to a new study.

The study has been published as a pre-print in medRxiv on January 19. The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology (Gamaleya Center) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, investor in Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines), also announced the study at a virtual media conference.

The study was an independent comparative one conducted at the National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani (Italy) by a joint team of researchers of the Institute and the Gamaleya Center. It showed that two doses of Sputnik V provide more than two times higher geometric mean titers (GMT) of virus neutralising antibodies to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 than two doses of Pfizer vaccine (2.1 times higher in total and 2.6 times higher three months after vaccination).

Sputnik V has been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of over 4 billion people, and Sputnik Light in more than 30 countries. The study was conducted in the Spallanzani Institute in Italy on comparable sera samples from individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V and Pfizer with a similar level of IgG antibodies and virus neutralizing activity (VNA) against Wuhan variant, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told media persons at a virtual interaction on Thursday.