SPPU’s semester exams likely after mid-December, more assessment centres on the cards

The tentative schedule for the odd semester-end exams of various faculties of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is ready for approval and is likely to be declared soon by the university officials. Mahesh Kakade, director of the examinations and evaluations department, said that the exams have been scheduled around the third week of December.

“The tentative schedule is ready and will be presented to the university administration for approval after which it will be declared. The examinations of all traditional courses i.e., Arts, Science and Commerce will be held first followed by examinations of technical and professional courses like engineering, law, and pharmacy. The exams will go on for a period of 50 days,” he said.

The examinations would be held completely in offline mode, just like pre-Covid times. There are approximately 230 programmes across 76 faculties for which the exams would be held.

According to the director, there is a possibility of the results being declared earlier owing to the increase in the Centralised Assessment Programme (CAP) centres.

“During the last examination, we increased the CAP centres from 42 to 176, with not more than 10 colleges and 15,000 students under each centre, whose answer sheets were given for assessment. Examiners were given centres closer to their area of residence so travelling would be easy. As a result, we saw results coming in faster. Last time, we did all assessments of professional courses at CAP centres as well as the final year of traditional courses and only first- and second-year assessments of traditional courses were given to colleges. This time, we are preparing a list of even more CAP centres to expedite the process,” he said.

However, even as the odd semester exams are expected to be on till January, there would not be much breathing space for students and professors as the even semester exams are planned for March 2023.

“We are trying to match the exam calendar as closely as possible to pre-Covid times. Usually, odd semester exams take place immediately after Diwali vacations in November but there is a slight delay this time. We are trying to close the gap to bring next year’s academic and exam calendar back on track,” said Kakade.