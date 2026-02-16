Admissions to be stopped if at least 50% teaching posts not filled: SPPU warns affiliated colleges

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has instructed affiliated colleges and educational institutions to fill up at least 50 per cent of approved teaching posts. If these posts are not filled by a deadline of March 31, 2026, then new first-year admissions to the concerned institutions will be stopped for the upcoming academic year, the university has warned.
This warning comes at a time when professor posts at many departments of the main campus of the SPPU itself have high vacancies due to years of hiring freeze by the state government. As of September 2025, out of the 605 government and university fund professor posts at SPPU, 360 posts were vacant. This number has further increased in the following months due to retirements. Recruitment process for 111 posts first advertised by SPPU for recruitment in December 2023 has still not been carried out due to various stays by the state government.
The warning was issued in a circular by Deputy Registrar (Additional Charge) Pradeep Koli on February 14. It said that in line with proper implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it is necessary for affiliated colleges and recognized institutions to have at least 50 per cent posts filled.
The circular said, “All concerned are hereby informed that if the minimum number of university recognised teachers appointed on regular and ad hoc basis before March 31, 2026 in all affiliated colleges/recognized institutions is less than 50% in total, a decision will be taken to stop the first year admissions for the relevant courses in the affiliated colleges/recognized institutions for the academic year 2026-2027.”
On the short notice of 1.5 months provided to fill the vacant posts, Koli told The Indian Express, “The followup regarding this has been going on for many years. It is not that we have suddenly come out with a notice. When we give approval to colleges it is expected that they fill up professor posts. It is important for the colleges to start the process from the time they are established. Many colleges have made no attempts (to fill the vacancies). Therefore the Academic Council has taken this decision and the circular has been issued.”
