Admissions to be stopped if at least 50% teaching posts not filled: SPPU warns affiliated colleges

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has instructed affiliated colleges and educational institutions to fill up at least 50 per cent of approved teaching posts. If these posts are not filled by a deadline of March 31, 2026, then new first-year admissions to the concerned institutions will be stopped for the upcoming academic year, the university has warned.

This warning comes at a time when professor posts at many departments of the main campus of the SPPU itself have high vacancies due to years of hiring freeze by the state government. As of September 2025, out of the 605 government and university fund professor posts at SPPU, 360 posts were vacant. This number has further increased in the following months due to retirements. Recruitment process for 111 posts first advertised by SPPU for recruitment in December 2023 has still not been carried out due to various stays by the state government.