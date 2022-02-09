SPPU to video record exams to curb cheating

FOR THE first time, online examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be recorded on video to catch cheating cases. The online examinations for the first semester of 2021-2022 batch of students, i.e. October-November 2021, will begin from February 15, said Mahesh Kakade, director, board of examinations and evaluation, SPPU. A detailed exam schedule has been announced on the university website.

However, with an eye on the number of cheating cases in the previous exams and the sharp rise in overall pass percentage across faculties since online examination system was started owing to the pandemic, the examination department has now employed several anti-cheating measures with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to avoid cases of copying.

“In the previous exams, we employed motion sensors to catch movement of students, any persons in the background and captured screenshots. We had done audio recording in the previous online exam but this time, we have decided to do video recording, especially in the faculties of engineering, management and law. There are about six lakh students who take these exams and one-third of them belong to these three faculties,” said Kakade.

Meanwhile, mock tests will be held on February 10-12 to give practice to students before they write actual exams. The eligible students who have submitted their applications have been provided user ID and password through SMS and e-mail. Since the examinations for the first year Arts, Commerce and Science and other equivalent courses are late, their practice examinations will be held on February 19-20.