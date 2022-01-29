SPPU to set up mathematics lab

January 29, 2022 5:27:21 am
After successfully establishing a science park for students on campus to create awareness about science and generate curiosity among them for the subject, the Savitribai Phule Pune University is now going to set up a maths museum to generate interest in mathematics. A committee has been constituted to come up with plans for establishing the same, including members of SPPU, IISER, IUCAA and members from Bharat Forge, whose management has committed to sponsoring the museum.
Dr Nitin Karmalkar, Vice-Chancellor, SPPU said, “The idea for the same has come right from the Centre. Maybe they thought our university is suitable because, for many years, we have been promoting science education successfully through the science park. We are fortunate since one of the leading industrialists, Baba Kalyani, Managing Director of Bharat Forge, has taken a great interest in setting it up and promised help to the university. He has even offered to sponsor two faculty to travel and study similar maths museums in India or abroad.”
