SPPU to set up mathematics lab

After successfully establishing a science park for students on campus to create awareness about science and generate curiosity among them for the subject, the Savitribai Phule Pune University is now going to set up a maths museum to generate interest in mathematics. A committee has been constituted to come up with plans for establishing the same, including members of SPPU, IISER, IUCAA and members from Bharat Forge, whose management has committed to sponsoring the museum.