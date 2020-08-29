scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 29, 2020
SPPU to save Rs 50 lakh by printing its own degree certificates

Recently, the Board of Examination and Evaluation developed a secure web-based computer system for data processing and printing of the degree certificates.

Pune | Published: August 29, 2020 11:37:17 pm
The move will also ensure that information pertaining to students is secure with the university, said SPPU officials. (File)

Taking a step towards self-reliance, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will print the degree certificates, which will be given at its 117th graduation ceremony, at a department on campus.

An examination printing department set up in February, under the SPPU’s Board of Examinations and Evaluation, was inaugurated on Friday.

The new department will print degree certificates, marks, transcripts and ledgers, and the Board of Examination and Evaluation will supervise the printing of the degree certificates.

The move will also ensure that information pertaining to students is secure with the university, said SPPU officials.

The move will lead to considerable savings for the university, which usually spends nearly Rs 50 lakh annually to print the certificates.

