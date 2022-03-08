SPPU to release multi-lingual dictionary for comparative Buddhist studies Wednesday

Scholars performing comparative studies on different Buddhist traditions can now easily access a multi-lingual Buddhist vocabulary dictionary.

The ‘Dictionary of Buddhist Terms’ will be a single book dealing with headwords in Pali, Sanskrit, Tibetan and English languages. Until now, Buddhist vocabulary was available in all these languages but as individual dictionaries.

The book contains the second and the third fascicules of a dictionary released last year. The new book will be released by the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Wednesday.

This latest dictionary will take headwords in Pali, the basis, and provide meanings in English. It will also provide equivalents in Tibetan, Sanskrit and Buddhist terminologies along with their respective attestation in the literature. The book aims to simultaneously be used in tracing the changing meanings of Buddhist terminologies across space and time. Besides, it may reveal both the common and unique vocabularies used in Pali and Sanskrit Buddhist traditions.

The multilingual dictionary project, supported by Deshana, an Institute of Buddhist and Allied Studies and Khyentse Foundation, was initiated in June 2020.