SPPU to organise aeromodelling show on Science Day

This Science Day, a virtual treat is in store for visitors to the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s annual event as an aeromodelling show is being organised by the Center for Science Education and Communication on the occasion.

Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist C V Raman.

This year, a week-long celebration is underway at the Science Park of SPPU, which includes a slew of activities including guest lectures by experts, stories related to science and poetry, scientific models on display, painting and various competitions.

D G Kanhere, professor, Centre for Science Education and Communication, said that the celebrations are online this year and they started on February 24 with a lecture by Dr. Sudha Rajamani on the subject ‘Astrobiology’ while on February 25, M F Makki delivered a lecture on ‘Hobbies of Minerals’.

Today, on February 26, Hemant Mane will speak on the subject ‘Exploring Calendar’ followed by a talk on ‘Teens car’ by Dr. Jyotsna Padalkar on February 27. All the talks are scheduled for 4 pm and will be telecast on the Youtube channel of the Science Park.

On February 28, an aeromodelling show will be held in the SPPU premises. Besides this, the results of the various competitions like poetry, painting, story writing organised by the university for children will be announced on the same day. A virtual tour of the Science Department will also be organised on the same day.

A special event is an inauguration of the ‘Colours Through Chemistry’, a new programme and the new website of the department on February 28.