SPPU to open its sports facilities to students of civic-run schools

Savitribai Phule Pune University will soon open its sports facilities to students of schools run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, made an informal announcement in this regard on the occasion of National Sports Day on Monday.

“The announcement is informal as we are yet to discuss this with authorities at PMC. Once we initiate the talks, we will begin working on the necessary policies to bring the idea to fruition. For now, the plan is at its ideation stage,” Deepak Mane, director of board of sports and physical education, SPPU, told the Indian Express.

The university’s sports complex, named after India’s first Olympic individual medallist Khashaba Jadhav, is spread across 27 acres and has an athletic track, football ground, astroturf lawn tennis courts, an international standard shooting range and a state-of-the-art gymnasium. The indoor hall is a spacious space that can host sports like kho-kho, kabaddi, mallakhamba, martial arts and body contact sports like wrestling, among others.

The complex will also get a swimming pool, cricket and astroturf hockey arena, said Mane.

For now, the sports complex is utilised by sportspersons from the university or colleges affiliated with SPPU. “Our annual sports calendar is scheduled to start once academic procedures and examinations are conducted. The facilities will be used for university and collegiate level tournaments — from indigenious sports like kabaddi and kho-kho as well as team and individual events. In tandem with the Khelo India and Fit India initiatives, events will be held at campus and the same is expected at the college level,” said Mane.

In light of National Sports Day, SPPU hosted invitational sport tournaments for kho-kho and kabaddi as well as demonstrations for wrestling and zumba for students of various PMC schools.