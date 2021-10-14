SPPU to offer MA in psychology for students of distance learning

As the demand for psychology courses has increased tremendously, especially since the pandemic started, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will now offer the same courses via distance mode through the School of Open Learning at the university.

The university already offers a full time MA course in psychology at its own campus as well as in affiliated colleges. But those who are unable to attend regular lectures will now have the option to complete the same degree via distance learning.

Vaibhav Jadhav, director in-charge, Open Learning department, said that the course will initially be offered only through three study centres or colleges.

“There will be 50 seats at each study centre, which means a total of 150 seats in all. Initially, we have decided to offer it at only three colleges, where the laboratory is well equipped for practical work. We have decided to offer it at KTHM College in Nashik, Ramkrishna More College in Akurdi and Modern College in Shivaji Nagar. Students can study on their own and are expected to come to study centres for counselling sessions and practical work only,” he said.

He said there has been a lot of demand recently from students to start the MA psychology course in distance mode, and added that the post Covid-19 period will see a huge demand for qualified candidates.

“The burden of mental health problems has increased tremendously in the last couple of years. Months of isolation, loss of work and job, loss of loved ones, loss of academics and many such unprecedented events have taken place, which has led to an increased demand for counsellors. Besides industrial and criminal psychology, this course offers counselling psychology as a specialisation which I believe will be especially useful in coming times,” he said.

Instead of a yearly pattern like all other courses, where exams are held at the end of one year, this course is likely to have a semester pattern, said Jadhav.