SPPU to offer BBA in Hospital & Health Care Programme

The Savitribai Phule Pune University and Sancheti Healthcare Academy on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which a degree course — ‘BBA in Hospital and Health Care Programme’ — will be launched at the university soon.

The course will be launched from this academic year and the details will be announced on the university’s website shortly.

The course will attempt to impart up-to-date and management-oriented education to the students as per the changing technology in the field of health. Students will also have the opportunity to do an industry internship while completing the course.