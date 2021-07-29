SPPU to offer Bachelor of Vocational Studies course in Retail Management

Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU, said the course has been designed to provide students with practical work experience along with theoretical knowledge to help them acquire skills as per the needs of the industry. (File)

A new industry-specific Bachelor of Vocational Studies course in Retail Management will soon be offered at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The university has signed a memorandum of understanding with Maruti Suzuki to jointly conduct the course.



Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU, said the course has been designed to provide students with practical work experience along with theoretical knowledge to help them acquire skills as per the needs of the industry.

The three-year course would provide students with two years’ work opportunity at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and the curriculum is designed to bridge the gap between actual work in industry and academic knowledge. There is also an ‘earn and learn’ component to provide financial assistance to students during their course, while the industry tie-ups will help with job opportunities in reputed companies at the end of the course.

The selection for the course will be based on an aptitude test followed by a personal interview and students with Grade 12 qualification (but not graduate) in commerce or MCVC can apply for the limited seats which are currently available.

In the recent past, especially since the Covid-related lockdown was imposed, the university has started a large number of industry-specific courses in association with major industry experts. From the first-ever formal course in mountaineering in Maharashtra with the Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering to MoUs with industry bodies like Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for Commerce students, or with the Armed Forces Medical College for Science and research students, many such joint courses have been launched recently.