SPPU to Lonavala-based engineering college: ‘Clear pending salaries of staff, faculty within two months’

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has directed Lonavala-based Vidya Prasarini Sabha’s College of Engineering and Technology to pay the due salaries of its faculty within two months.

The SPPU heard the case filed by a section of the faculty last week and subsequently ordered the engineering college to clear the dues.

Hundreds of staffers and teaching faculty of the college have not been paid their salaries for months. “Salaries of some staff have been pending for the duration of eight months (July 2018 to February 2019 ) and others for seven months (August 2018 to February 2019). All pending salaries have to be duly paid within two months,” the SPPU’s order read.

Most of the teachers at the engineering college quit their jobs in the last two years after the salary issues first emerged in mid-2018. At the same time, the faculty whose salaries were due also alleged that the management continued to conduct faculty recruitment drives during the last two academic years. In a move against the recruitment, some faculty have filed legal cases against the college management.

The matter was also sent to the All India Council for Technical Education last year.

