SPPU to hold online MCQ exams for distance education courses from December 7

After a gap of nearly two years and several complaints from students, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will finally conduct examinations for those registered under the School of Open Learning (SOL) or distance learning mode from December 7 onwards.

The exams for the Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce, Masters of Commerce, Masters of Business Administration courses will be held online in multiple choice question (MCQ) format. In the last academic year, more than 13,000 students had taken admissions to distance courses under SOL.

A notification issued by the university officials said that timetable and other details are available on the website, http://www.unipune.ac.in/SOL/. Detailed exam guidelines have been released for students who will be appearing for the proctored online exams for the first time. After exams for distance mode students were cancelled last year, first year students were directly promoted to the second year based on their internal assessment results.

According to the guidelines, an important point which students have been asked to note is that though the session duration may be shown as 120 minutes or two hours at the time of login, the exam duration is only of 60 minutes after which students would get logged out.

Students have been asked to note that complaints will only be entertained for genuine reasons like not being able to log in, logged out and unable to log in again, wrong language question paper, inability to submit the answer paper, overlap with another examination or COVID-related issues. Students can visit the website ww.solexam.unipune.ac.in or call the helpline 02071530202 to register complaints.

If the student gets logged out during an ongoing exam for any reason, then the timing of the session will increase automatically depending on the remaining minutes left and the responses to questions answered during the previous session will be automatically entered and accepted.

As per the university’s practice for regular students in previous exams, mock tests will be held from December 3 to 5 to acquaint students with the online exam system.

