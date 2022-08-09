SPPU to attempt world record of largest online album of people holding Tricolour

As educational institutes across the country have planned a plethora of activities to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is kicking off a ‘Yuva Sankalp’ campaign under the Swarajya Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga programme. Under this campaign, which will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, 75 different activities will be conducted by the university, including an attempt at setting a world record by creating the largest online album of people holding the Indian Tricolour.

Addressing a press conference, Rajesh Pandey, chairman of the organising committee, said the university has more than 750 affiliated colleges, 65,000 NSS volunteers and nearly 3,000 professors and teaching staff. Overall, more than five lakh people including students, teachers, non-teaching staff and others are associated with the university, whom they are trying to reach out to, to participate in the campaign.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis will inaugurate the event and hand over the national flag to two representatives of each college, besides staffers and teachers.

“No world record has yet been recorded for individuals carrying the national flag. Therefore, this attempt will be made for the first time. For this, 55,000 flags have been made available by Pune Municipal Corporation and 100 flags each will be distributed to colleges. To participate in the activity, we have created a QR code and website. One has to upload a photograph on the website, holding the national flag in both hands in front of the chest,” said Pandey.

The photos can be uploaded from August 9 to 15 and a target of 1.5 lakh photographs has been set by the university for this purpose.