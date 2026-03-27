SPPU tech dept head on compulsory leave over corruption allegations

Members of various students unions protested at SPPU ( Savitribai Phule Pune University) demanding fair policies, transparency, and accountability etc when Senate meeting was in progress amid a large number of security deployment on Friday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

After aggressive demands by Senate members, professor Aditya Abhyankar, head of the Technology Department at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was sent on compulsory leave by Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi on Friday.

Senate members raised allegations of corruption in a project carried out by the SPPU Technology department for the state’s Tribal Development Ministry in 2017-2018.

A five-member committee will be formed to investigate the corruption allegations. Senate member Vinayak Ambekar, presenting a bunch of papers to the Vice Chancellor, said, “I have smoking gun evidence that the purchases made by the Technology department were corrupt transactions. There was overpaying.”

Around 50 protesters from organisations gathered outside the SPPU Main building to protest. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Around 50 protesters from organisations gathered outside the SPPU Main building to protest. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The same allegations regarding corruption in the Technology Department were raised by Ambekar in the previous Senate meet as well. RTI activist Vivek Velankir has also alleged that these transactions involved corruption.