SPPU suspends two students over alleged moral policing at girls’ hostel

A statement issued by the SPPU Public Relations Office said the two students had attempted to intimidate a woman student by questioning her inappropriately outside the girls’ hostel. (File Photo)

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has suspended two male students from its academic department and hostel after they allegedly confronted a female student for standing outside the girls’ hostel with a male friend at around 10.30 pm. The university has also initiated the process of filing a police complaint against the two.

A student residing in the hostel told The Indian Express that the two men objected to the woman standing outside the hostel at night, entered the hostel premises and argued with female students.

“They objected to her standing outside the hostel at night. Boys are not allowed in the girls’ hostel, but they still came inside and were fighting with the women there. They simply wanted to moral police that girl,” she said.