SPPU suspends two students over alleged moral policing at girls’ hostel

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Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has suspended two male students from its academic department and hostel after they allegedly confronted a female student for standing outside the girls’ hostel with a male friend at around 10.30 pm. The university has also initiated the process of filing a police complaint against the two.
A student residing in the hostel told The Indian Express that the two men objected to the woman standing outside the hostel at night, entered the hostel premises and argued with female students.
“They objected to her standing outside the hostel at night. Boys are not allowed in the girls’ hostel, but they still came inside and were fighting with the women there. They simply wanted to moral police that girl,” she said.
Following the incident, female students staged a protest on the university campus, demanding that the administration file a police complaint against the two men. The student said the woman involved in the incident did not want to file an individual complaint, fearing repercussions on her professional future.
A statement issued by the SPPU Public Relations Office said the two students had attempted to intimidate a woman student by questioning her inappropriately outside the girls’ hostel.
The statement said several female students subsequently met Vice-Chancellor Sharad Gosavi and submitted a representation demanding strict action.
“Accordingly, a complaint is being filed with the police by the university against the two students and the admission of both the students in the academic department and the hostel is being suspended with immediate effect,” the statement said.
The university has also appointed a high-level committee to investigate the incident and said strict action would be taken against those found responsible.
Uttam Bhajnavale, Senior Police Inspector at Chaturshringi police station, said, “Some women students from the university had come to the police station early in the morning. However, the student concerned has not submitted a written complaint.”