SPPU students, Pune residents join protest against Jamia violence

Students from various organisations protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Monday. (Express photo: Arul Horizon) Students from various organisations protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Monday. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

Students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Monday protested against the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, and the new citizenship law, at Aniket Canteen on campus.

With portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar in hand, protesters chanted slogans like “Jai Bhim!”, “Modi-Shah hosh me aao”, “Daman nahi, aman chalega”, “Hum ek hain” and “Julmi jab jab julm karega satta ke hathiyaaro se, chappa chappa gunj uthega inquilab ke naaro se” during the protest on SPPU campus.

Several student organisations, including the National Students Union of India, Students’ Federation of India, Indian Yuva Congress, Yuval Kranti Dal and Republican Bahujan Vidyarthi Parishad (RBVP), among others, participated in the protest. Students from other universities along with residents from across the city showed their support to the protest.

“The government cannot use violent actions like lathicharge to crush dissent… What happened in Jamia was wrong. The government is not giving any funds for education, but it is taking such violent actions every other day,” said Suraj Sambhaji Gajaramal, president of RBVP.

“There are people from all sections of society here… the corporate sector is watching too. If the youth of the country is on the streets, it is the failure of the government, no matter how powerful it is. There is a communal character to the police crackdown as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act… Enough is enough,” said a protester, who did not wish to be named.

While some members of the protest were holding pamphlets comparing BJP’s lotus symbol to the Nazi swastika, others had words of support for the students of Jamia inked on them. “Students and youth are the future of this country. It is of utmost importance for the student community to express its opinion, and also dissent, if necessary,” said Suraj, another protester.

Several members of the protesting group took turns to address the crowd and express their opinions about the situation. Most of them said that the government’s actions “are draconian in nature and it is onto the youth of the country to stand up against all that is wrong”.

Slogans of brotherhood among the Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities were also raised during the protest.

