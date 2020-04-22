SPPU students produce over 5 lakh face masks, 45,000 litres of sanitiser

The masks and sanitisers have also been provided to municipalities and gram panchayats. The masks and sanitisers have also been provided to municipalities and gram panchayats.

Over the past few days, NSS volunteers of 235 colleges and 143 laboratories of colleges affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University have created five lakh face masks and 4,500 litres of sanitiser for government agencies.

The students, who are from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar, made the masks at home using videos that were sent to them for reference training. Besides NSS volunteers, students from the sports department and Students Welfare Board have participated in the efforts.

Member of the SPPU management council, Rajesh Pande, said a Facebook group has been created for anti-coronavirus student volunteers.

Officials said students have reached out to 43,000 homes with their awareness message.

The students have also made a list of 24,541 students who can act as blood donor.

