SPPU students pay homage to Mahatma Phule through video conference meet on birth anniversary

THE CAMPUS of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) now wears a deserted look as the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has brought teaching and learning activities to a grinding halt. However, despite the challenges, students from the department of history observed the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on April 11, celebrated with great enthusiasm each year, by setting up a zoom meeting call in which 25 of them joined in from their homes.

Students paid their respects to Mahatma Phule at the beginning of the programme, following which four faculty members delivered short speeches.

Head of department Prof Shraddha Kumbhojkar underlined the need to commemorate Mahatma Phule’s ideology, especially in present times as the society was facing two challenges – the coronavirus pandemic and communal hatred. She underlined the fact that the founding members of Phule’s Satyashodhak Samaj belonged to Hindu, Muslim as well as Jewish faiths, and the closest colleague of Savitribai Phule was Fatimabi Shaikh.

She said, “When Phule had specifically mentioned the need to be compassionate towards Christians, Muslims, Mangs and Brahmins, too, it is evident that he did not care for labels based on where people were born. Phule’s message is that of holding hands, and it will be a true homage to his memory if we stay together and do not fall prey to religious hatred in these trying times.”

Prof Babasaheb Dudhbhate said Phule’s ideas did not receive due recognition for many years even after his death. Prof Devkumar Ahire talked about the need to take inspiration from Phule’s vision of a nation, which gives equal space to citizens from all strata. Prof Rahul Magar discussed the importance of Phule’s ideas of unity in a country such as India.

As many as 25 students from Amravati, Buldhana, Latur, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Pune joined in to pay homage to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule.

