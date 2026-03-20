SPPU Startup Olympiad 2026 showcases student Innovation

The event marked the culmination of the SPPU Startup Bootcamp Series 2026, conducted across 20 clusters, aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial thinking and enabling students to transform innovative ideas into viable startup ventures.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneMar 20, 2026 12:27 AM IST
SPPU Startup Olympiad 2026, SPPU Startup Olympiad 2026 showcases student Innovation, SPPU Startup Olympiad, SPPU Startup Bootcamp Series 2026, SPPU, Indian express news, current affairsThe event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, entrepreneurship educators, and startup enablers, showcasing the growing culture of innovation within the university ecosystem.
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The SPPU Startup Olympiad 2026, organised by the Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Enterprise (CIIE) at Savitribai Phule Pune University, successfully brought together student innovators, mentors, and industry experts on the university campus.

The event marked the culmination of the SPPU Startup Bootcamp Series 2026, conducted across 20 clusters, aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial thinking and enabling students to transform innovative ideas into viable startup ventures.

Umesh Rathod, Innovation Manager, AICTE Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, was the guest of honour. In his address, he highlighted the growing role of institutions in strengthening the national innovation ecosystem and encouraged students to pursue their ideas with confidence and persistence.

Notably, 10 teams were selected for pre-seed funding of Rs 25,000 each, and a few promising startups also mobilised investment during the investment round.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof (Dr) Devidas Golhar, Director, CIIE, stated that the Olympiad reflects the university’s commitment to building a vibrant startup ecosystem across its affiliated colleges and encouraging students to translate ideas into impactful ventures.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, entrepreneurship educators, and startup enablers, showcasing the growing culture of innovation within the university ecosystem.

Winners and runnerups

Deeptech — Visionwellness and SUDDH-Patra

Health, Health Tech and Shelter — Mintora and Revive

Environment & Food — Digital Bee and AQUACLOUD

Clothing, Logistics, Mobility, Fintech, Software & Other — Tej Mark Industries – Defencetech and SheRides

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Agriculture, Business Service, Education & Manufacturing — Onion Seeds Sowing Machine on Raised Bed and SkillBridge

 

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