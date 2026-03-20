SPPU Startup Olympiad 2026 showcases student Innovation

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, entrepreneurship educators, and startup enablers, showcasing the growing culture of innovation within the university ecosystem.

The SPPU Startup Olympiad 2026, organised by the Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Enterprise (CIIE) at Savitribai Phule Pune University, successfully brought together student innovators, mentors, and industry experts on the university campus.

The event marked the culmination of the SPPU Startup Bootcamp Series 2026, conducted across 20 clusters, aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial thinking and enabling students to transform innovative ideas into viable startup ventures.

Umesh Rathod, Innovation Manager, AICTE Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, was the guest of honour. In his address, he highlighted the growing role of institutions in strengthening the national innovation ecosystem and encouraged students to pursue their ideas with confidence and persistence.