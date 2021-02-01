SPPU starts new batch of gym instructor certificate course

Anyone up-to the age of 60yrs who is a Class XIIth passout can apply for the three month course (File)

The Department of Physical Education, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune is starting the sixth batch of Certificate Course in Gym Instructor & Gym Management from February 22nd. Anyone up-to the age of 60yrs who is a Class XIIth passout can apply for the three month course. Admissions will take place from February 8th to 13th on first come first serve basis. Further details can be checked at http://www.unipunedpe.in

Dates extended for private SSC, HSC forms

The last date for filling online application forms for Class X and XIIth students which was until January 25th has been extended. Students can now fill the online forms and pay regular fees between January 30th to February 2nd. from February 1st to 2nd, students are expected to submit a copy of the online form, two copies of online fees receipt and necessary documents as mentioned on the form at the contact centre in the school or junior college mentioned. The regular fees for students is Rs 1000 exam fees and Rs 100 registration fee for Class 10th and Rs 500 exam fees and Rs 100 registration fees for Class 12th students. If students miss this date, then the nearest school or junior college can then fill online forms of students between February 3rd to 10th, with a late fee of Rs 100 for Class Xth students or Rs 25 for HSC students.

MIT University to award contributors in nation building

The MIT World Peace University will be conferring the 17th Bharat Asmita National awards on several people who have contributed to nation building, leadership and innovation at a virtual ceremony on February 3rd. The list of awardees include Srikant Sagar, dean of faculty, Harvard Business school, Kiran mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, renowned classical singer Prabha Atre, screenwriter and movie director Sai Paranjpye and more.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.