Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

SPPU Senate: Elections over, almost double votes cast than last time

A total of 23,866 individuals voted from Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Silvassa who comprised.

“The elections for the graduates of the varsity assembly were held at 71 polling booths. All the heads of centres, institution directors, teachers, officers and employees of the university worked hard to make the elections successful,” said Prafulla Pawar, Registrar and Election Returning Officer, SPPU.

Elections of the graduate constituency seats for Senate of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) saw almost double the number of votes cast on Sunday compared to the previous elections in Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and Silvassa.

A total of 23,866 individuals voted from Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Silvassa who comprised.

The election was held to elect 10 representatives from the graduate voters of the Adhisabha (Senate) of SPPU.

"The elections for the graduates of the varsity assembly were held at 71 polling booths. All the heads of centres, institution directors, teachers, officers and employees of the university worked hard to make the elections successful," said Prafulla Pawar, Registrar and Election Returning Officer, SPPU.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 04:04:04 am
