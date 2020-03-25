SPPU seeks ideas on how to fight coronavirus

Commuters wear masks while travelling in a bus in Pune. Commuters wear masks while travelling in a bus in Pune.

Written by Alifiya Nalwala

The Centre for Innovation Incubation and Linkages at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has appealed to innovators, inventors and researchers to submit proposals on how to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

From virus studies to medicinal research, disease management and disaster management ideas to even effective awareness, the university has welcomed any idea that might help in fighting the spread and management of the pandemic.

Dr Apoorva Palkar, head of the centre, said there is no age limit for applicants and anyone from a high school student to a retired senior can send their ideas.

“The whole idea is that many people might have already been working on areas which are similar to the current situation. They might have an idea or a product that can be tweaked to suit the current situation. It is these people who we are inviting to submit proposals. Since we are already in the midst of a pandemic, we have very little turnaround time and would prefer solutions that are ready or in the final stages,” she said.

While no time limit has been specified for submitting proposals, Palkar said the earlier the better. “We are ready to accept proposals today,” she said.

