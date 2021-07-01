SPPU second-semester exams from July 12

The second-semester examination for various diploma, graduate, and post-graduate courses at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will begin from July 12, as per a notification issued by the university.

Students who have not paid their exam fees will not be able to appear for the exams, said Mahesh Kakade, director of the examinations and evaluation department. A few days ago, he had issued a letter to all colleges asking them not to hold back any student’s exam forms if academic fees are not paid.

While academic fees are collected by colleges, exam fees are to be paid directly to the university through an online link which will be generated once the exam form is submitted.

Meanwhile, the exam would be held in phases over a period of 45days. Over six lakh students from 240 faculties will appear for the exams which will be conducted for nearly 4200 subjects for various courses under SPPU. The timetables of a few courses in humanities, engineering, commerce faculty have been uploaded. Exam department officials said priority will be given to final year students to complete the exam at the earliest leaving them free to apply for further studies or get jobs.

Like the previous semester, results will be declared within 48hours and students would have two days to apply for corrections in results. The exam would be a 50-mark multiple-choice question (MCQ) online proctored method and held from 9 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 5 pm every day.