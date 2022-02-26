SPPU ‘Science Park’ to get bigger, will shift to new building

THE ‘SCIENCE Park’ started by Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014 to generate curiosity in schoolchildren is set to get bigger.

The park has been moved to a bigger building, which is set to be inaugurated by Baba Kalyani, chairman and executive director, Bharat Forge Company.

The university’s ‘Center for Science Education and Communication’, i.e. Science Park, was started in 2014.

Apart from imparting information on science to students through scientific projects created in the fields of biology, physics, chemistry, mathematics and other subjects, regular tours are conducted here for students on various environmental elements of the university campus. So far, thousands of students have visited this science park, said Dr Dilip Kanhere, coordinator of the park.