Pune: SPPU says no, but Bhim Army says Azad will hold ‘interactions’ with students

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has denied permission for a programme by the Bhim Army, scheduled to be held on December 31, when the outfit’s chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan was going to address students and youths on campus. The Bhim Army has, however, decided to go ahead with its plan and hold “interactions” with students and youths at the Aniket canteen in SPPU at 4 pm the same day.

Advertising

Datta Pol, the chief of Bhim Army’s Pune unit, said SPPU has denied permission for their programme, called Samvad Ambedkari Tarunaishi (Dialogue with Ambedkarite students).

“But we will not cancel any of our programmes. Our leader will interact with students and youths at the Aniket canteen in SPPU. His interaction with students is important for us,” said Pol.

The outfit was also getting ready for the Bhima Koregaon Sangharsh Mahasabha, a massive rally at the SSPMS ground on December 30, said Pol. “Our preparations are in full swing. We have erected a pandal for the programme.

Advertising

Messages have been circulated widely and we are expecting a huge crowd that wants to hear Azad’s thoughts. The Pune City Police has neither granted nor denied permission for the programme. But we are going to hold the rally even if police deny permission. We are ready to face legal action later,” he said.

Azad is also scheduled to visit the Jaystambh in Perne village and shower flowers on it from a helicopter on January 1, to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

The Bhim Army had also participated in the Elgaar Parishad held in Shaniwar Wada in Pune last year on December 31. Pune City Police has alleged that the event was held as per the plan of the banned CPI-Maoist.

Activist Sudhir Dhawale, one of the key organisers of the event who was arrested earlier this year in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, recently wrote a letter to Azad, claiming that he and the other accused have been “framed by the police to save the Hindutva leaders who were behind the violence on January 1”.

Dhawale has requested Azad to speak up in their support during his speech in Pune.