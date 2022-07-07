scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Pune: SPPU to empower early stage startups with Rs 5 lakh fund, invites applications

‘Power 2022’, a pre-incubation programme, will provide guidance on starting a business and help innovators build their startup

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: July 7, 2022 12:52:56 pm
pune news, sppu news, start up news, start up funding, pune start ups, eary age start ups, pune latest newsLast year, of the 60 ideators who had participated in the programme, 24 started their own companies, 10 were incubated at SPPU’s Research Park Foundation, and five are ready for investments, said Palkar. (File Photo)

The Center for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages at Savitribai Phule Pune University is offering an opportunity for early stage startups that need guidance and funding through a new pre-incubation programme, ‘Power 2022’.

The programme will help ideators and innovators build their startup, develop teams, build financial readiness and cover legal aspects. Dr Apoorva Palkar, director of the innovation cell, said that the programme will provide guidance on starting a business.

In addition, Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the first five selected startups. The money will be given from the funds received by the university from the Maharashtra State Innovation Society.

While the cell has invited applications for startups to participate in the programme, there is a fee involved. For new registrations, the fee is Rs 10,000. The cell had earlier introduced a startup competition, I to E. For participants of this competition, the fee will be Rs 5,000.

Best of Express Premium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Azad show how to deal with hurt religious...Premium
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Azad show how to deal with hurt religious...
Across democracies, supreme courts’ legitimacy, autonomy are under ...Premium
Across democracies, supreme courts’ legitimacy, autonomy are under ...
More Premium Stories >>

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Pune

Last year, of the 60 ideators who had participated in the programme, 24 started their own companies, 10 were incubated at SPPU’s Research Park Foundation, and five are ready for investments, said Palkar.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement