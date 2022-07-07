Pune: SPPU to empower early stage startups with Rs 5 lakh fund, invites applications

The Center for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages at Savitribai Phule Pune University is offering an opportunity for early stage startups that need guidance and funding through a new pre-incubation programme, ‘Power 2022’.

The programme will help ideators and innovators build their startup, develop teams, build financial readiness and cover legal aspects. Dr Apoorva Palkar, director of the innovation cell, said that the programme will provide guidance on starting a business.

In addition, Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the first five selected startups. The money will be given from the funds received by the university from the Maharashtra State Innovation Society.

While the cell has invited applications for startups to participate in the programme, there is a fee involved. For new registrations, the fee is Rs 10,000. The cell had earlier introduced a startup competition, I to E. For participants of this competition, the fee will be Rs 5,000.

Last year, of the 60 ideators who had participated in the programme, 24 started their own companies, 10 were incubated at SPPU’s Research Park Foundation, and five are ready for investments, said Palkar.