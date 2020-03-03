SPPU revises fee structure for all courses from next academic year

One of the reasons behind the fee hike is to ensure professors get salaries on time, sources said. (file) One of the reasons behind the fee hike is to ensure professors get salaries on time, sources said. (file)

After a recent hike in fees for revaluation and photocopy of answersheets, now the fees of various degree programmes of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will see an increase from the coming academic year. On an average, fees have increased by at least 20 per cent as compared to the previous structure.

One of the reasons behind the fee hike is to ensure professors get salaries on time, sources said. As a majority of the courses are run on non-aided and self-financed basis, and since fees haven’t been increased in the past nine years, colleges have often complained that they were finding it difficult to meet salary expectations of professors.

“The revised fee structure has been decided after keeping in mind the directives of the AICTE and UGC. It isn’t really a fee hike but a revised fee structure which is as per the need to hire talented faculty, field visits, placements and so on,” said N S Umrani, pro-Vice Chancellor, SPPU.

The fees have been hiked for all graduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes for all aided and non-aided professional and non-professional courses under the University, its departments and affiliated colleges. The university has revised its fees after nine years with the last hike coming into effect in the academic year 2011-2012.

In a 16-page official notification issued on the SPPU website, Vice Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said that a fee fixation committee was set up to study the subject. After its findings and suggestions were submitted, discussions were held and it was approved in a meeting of the management council last month.

The fee fixation committee was set up under the Maharashtra Universities Act 2016 under the leadership of former vice chancellor R S Mali.

