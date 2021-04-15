SPPU reprints book with social reformer Savitribai Phule’s short stories

There are over 35-40 books identified for reprinting, of which 19 books have already been reprinted and over 500 copies have been sold. (File Photo)

In a bid to revive its publishing business, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has embarked on a mission to revive and reprint rare old books, which are being sold online by the university.

One of the gems unearthed by the history department of the university is a 1939 biographical book by Shantabai Bankar, which contains short stories written by late poet and social reformer Savitribai Phule, after whom the university is named.

Dattatreya Kute, head of the university press, said the rare books include ones based on the history of the University of Pune, the history of Maharashtra, 18th century relations of Nizam and Peshwa rulers, Portuguese-Maratha relations and many such volumes.

There are over 35-40 books identified for reprinting, of which 19 books have already been reprinted and over 500 copies have been sold. The details of all these books and its list, along with the book price, is given on the SPPU website. Those who want to buy the books can choose it, make a payment though the given QR code, following which the books will be sent to them.

“These books are a rare find and a treasure for society. Through this initiative of reprinting, we are making them available at a reasonable price to people as we feel it is our responsibility to preserve them,” said Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU.