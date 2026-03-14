LPG shortage sparks student protest at SPPU; hostel messes serve only dal, rice, university promises quick fix

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

A protest was held on Saturday at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), with students demanding an immediate solution to an LPG shortage affecting hostel mess facilities. The protest was organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) SPPU unit, with students raising slogans against the university administration and seeking urgent action to address inadequate food services.

With the cost of gas rising and supply disrupted, hostel messes have reportedly been serving only dal and rice, leaving students dissatisfied. Amid the LPG crunch, meals have been restricted to just one vegetable, and some students have resorted to alternative options such as Shankar Baba’s khichdi. Students said proper arrangements must be made to ensure that no one goes hungry while pursuing their education.

Pranita Udmale, a student and protester, said, “For the past two days, the girls in the hostel mess have been served only dal and rice. Students are forced to protest under the scorching sun because the administration is not listening to our concerns. The Vice Chancellor and university authorities are showing no responsibility toward students’ well-being. We are here only to demand proper food and basic facilities that every student deserves. The administration must immediately take this issue seriously and meet the demands.”

SFI Pune city secretary Ganesh Janakar said, “I strongly urge the SPPU administration to focus on the basic issues of students rather than organising frequent events. Students should not be worrying about arranging food for themselves. Today, many students are leaving for their homes, and some are even sleeping hungry. This situation is unacceptable for an institution responsible for nearly 5000 students. The administration must immediately issue a public circular and ensure proper food and basic facilities for all students.”

Nikita Mechkar, secretary of the SFI SPPU unit, said, “These are ordinary students who are currently appearing for their exams, yet they are forced to struggle for basic food facilities. The food court is not providing services, and the refectory has not been reopened on full scale. Because of this negligence. The administration cannot remain silent any longer and must take immediate steps to ensure proper food and facilities for all students.”

Abhishek Shinde, a protester, said, “We have repeatedly raised this issue, and it is time the administration finally wakes up. The correspondence with the District Collector must be made public so students know what action is being taken. The ongoing gas shortage problem must be resolved immediately. Authorities should stop delaying and present a clear, practical solution.”

Refectory mess manager Rakesh Kadam said, “I want to make it clear that we are doing everything possible to ensure that students do not remain hungry. Usually, the refectory requires two to three commercial gas cylinders daily, but currently, we are not receiving sufficient supply. Because of this shortage, we have had to reduce the menu by nearly 50% and keep only one vegetable item so that food can still be served to everyone. The number of students coming to the refectory has increased because there are no food options available nearby. We have 11 workers trying their best to manage the situation. Only one day’s gas supply is left. I request that the university permit us to light an outdoor stove if needed. I will not let students sleep hungry.”

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Meanwhile, Rajendra Ghode, head of the Food Committee at SPPU, said, “I want to assure all students that the university is fully aware of the gas shortage issue and is taking immediate action. I have personally spoken with the District Collector, and the government authorities are now involved. We have also communicated with all the gas agencies to ensure an uninterrupted supply. Every mess in the university will receive full support so that no student has to go hungry. The university administration is committed to resolving this problem completely and promptly. Under no circumstances will any mess be closed, and no student will be forced to sleep hungry. We are taking responsibility at every level to ensure students’ well-being and basic necessities, and the situation will be resolved quickly for the benefit of all.”