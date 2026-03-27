SPPU to set up School of Undergrad Studies for specialised engg courses: V-C

In a major announcement, Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi announced that Savitribai Phule Pune University is in plans to launch a School of Undergraduate Studies which will offer specialised BTech and B E engineering courses in thematic subjects like space technology and defense. The announcement was made during the VC’s address at the bi-annual Senate meeting on March 27 .

Primary discussions with the Indian Institute of Space Technology and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop courses in space technology and defense have already been held, said Prof Gosavi while speaking to media persons after the Senate meet. “Our aim is that a unique course of national importance should be offered at the university,” he said. Climate change and molecular medicine design are some other areas the new school could offer degrees in, Gosavi informed.

“Some programmes with national institutes on campus like the National Chemical Laboratory, , National Centre for Cell Science, National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), have already been launched. Discussions regarding the development of undergraduate courses by strengthening these programmes have also taken place,” Prof Gosavi added.

“We will promote some of the courses this year itself. In the Nashik-sub centre, tying up with Hindustan Aeronautical Limited, we intend to start an aeronautical engineering course. A reconfigurable computing course is also intended at Nashik. A course on wine technology due to the wine industry around Nashik is also intended, ” he explained.

In other announcements, SPPU intends to start a Distinguished Visiting Faculty programme through which professors from Asian countries visit SPPU while SPPU professors will visit foreign universities for two to eight weeks. “This move is being made keeping in mind that NIRF ranking and NAAC assessment have parameters for the number of international professors. These will be faculty from top ranked global universities,” he Prof Gosavi said.

The Vice Chancellor added that the Professor of Practice programme at the university will be strengthened by bringing in scientists from top organisations like ISRO, DRDO, and private companies.

Further, under a Department Sustainability Research Grant scheme, SPPU will promote ‘collaborative cutting edge interdisciplinary research’. This scheme will focus on socially relevant areas and high-quality publications, patent and technology development, and external funding mobilisation. “The Maharashtra government has mandated a University Department Ranking Framework under which all departments have to be ranked every year. This scheme will be launched to strengthen these departments.”

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Prof Gosavi also announced during his address that the recruitment process of the 111 teaching posts at the university will be concluded by June or July.

In a Senate meeting otherwise marked by disruptions and delays, the Vice Chancellor’s announcements of these schemes and recruitment process was appreciated by many members.