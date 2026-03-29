SPPU presents Rs 83 crore deficit budget for 2026-27; stress on completing pending works, welfare schemes

During its Budget Senate meeting held on Saturday, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) presented a deficit budget of approximately Rs 83 crore for the financial year 2026-27.

The budget was tabled by Dr Nitin Ghorpade, a member of the Management Council, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar, and Acting Registrar Charushila Gayake. Following deliberations, the Senate approved the budget with amendments suggested by its members.

The University’s total projected revenue for the year stands at Rs 619 crore, while total projected expenditure is Rs 702 crore, comprising Rs 624 crore toward general expenses and Rs 78 crore drawn from University funds for welfare schemes and specific heads. This marks the second consecutive year that SPPU has presented a deficit budget; the previous year’s shortfall stood at Rs 82 crore.